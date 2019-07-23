Hawaii highway reconstruction to be completed on schedule

Hawaii County officials have announced that reconstruction of a Big Island highway covered in lava is progressing on schedule, a report said.

Construction on parts of Highway 132 is expected to be completed in a few weeks, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Sunday.

Construction plans include two 12-foot (about 4-meter) travel lanes and 10-foot (3-meters) shoulders, Department of Public Works officials said.

Work will continue on various roadway sections inundated with lava during the 2018 Kilauea volcanic eruption.

The work started this month and should be completed by the first week of October.

"Crews are working hard to meet the October 5 deadline in order to qualify for 100 percent federal reimbursement of the project," Public Works spokeswoman Denise Laitinen said.

The highway about 24 miles (39 kilometers) southeast of Hilo will be reconstructed to provide access to some residents' homes and farms.

"Many Big Island residents with homes and farms that have been land-locked by lava have voiced great relief about being able to once again reach their farms and homes," Laitinen said.

The County Department of Public Works has received one negative comment from an unidentified resident who has opposed rebuilding in a lava zone area, a report said.