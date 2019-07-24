Business
Cooling energy sector pings Caterpillar
Caterpillar is posting weak profits and revenue for the second quarter as the energy sector cools.
The construction equipment company on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.62 billion, or $2.83 per share. That's well short of the $3.12 Wall Street was looking for, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue was $14.43 billion, just shy of analyst projections.
Caterpillar expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.75 to $12.75 per share.
Shares of Caterpillar Inc., based in Deerfield, Illinois, tumbled 5% before the opening bell.
