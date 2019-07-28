SBA disaster assistance available to some private nonprofits

Some private nonprofit organizations that don't provide critical governmental services may be eligible for low-interest loans to recover from severe weather that hit Ohio in May.

The U.S. Small Business Administration says certain private nonprofits in Columbiana, Greene, Mercer and Montgomery counties are eligible to apply for the disaster loans. The loans are intended for organizations affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding and landslides that struck May 27-29.

Some examples of eligible organizations include food kitchens, homeless shelters and museums. They may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

The filing deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is Sept. 16, 2019. The deadline for economic injury applications is April. 17, 2020.