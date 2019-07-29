Indianapolis schools plan shifting students to city buses

The Indianapolis Public Schools district is looking to shift high school students away from traditional school buses to the city's bus system.

The district and the IndyGo transit system will offer city bus passes to about 5,000 students in grades 9-12 as a two-year pilot project starts in August. WFYI-FM reports the passes will let the students travel by regular city bus routes to and from school but also use it year-round for traveling to jobs or extracurricular activities.

District official Dennis Tackitt says the district spends more than $12 million a year on high school transportation. That could be cut to about $500,000 annually, or $100 per student, in payments to IndyGo.

Tackitt says the plan is to end traditional high school bus service by fall 2021.