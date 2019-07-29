Business
Gas prices down slightly in parts of northern New England
Gas prices are down slightly in parts of northern New England.
The latest GasBuddy survey shows the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.61 in New Hampshire, down 1.7 cents from last week. The price in Maine fell less than a penny per gallon, to $2.69. Prices rose about the same amount in Vermont, to $2.72 a gallon.
The national average price of gasoline fell 3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72. The national average is up 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 12.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
