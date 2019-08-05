Gas prices haven’t moved much in northern New England

Gas prices have shown little change during the last week in parts of northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy survey shows the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.60 in New Hampshire, down 1.1 cents from last week. The price in Maine fell less than a penny per gallon, to $2.69. Prices stayed about the same in Vermont, at $2.70 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline fell 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.70. The national average is down 5.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 15.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.