German industrial production drops again in June

German industrial production dropped for the second time in three months in June, the latest signal of weakness from Europe's biggest economy.

The Economy Ministry said Wednesday that production was down 1.5% compared with the previous month. That followed a 2% decline in April and a 0.1% gain in May.

Economists had forecast a more modest 0.6% drop for June.

Second-quarter economic growth figures are due on Aug. 14. Germany's economy is believed to have turned in a feeble performance in the March-June period after returning to growth in the winter.

On Tuesday, official data showed that factory orders increased by an unexpectedly strong 2.5% in June thanks to bulk orders from outside the eurozone.