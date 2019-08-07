Office Depot: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Office Depot Inc. (ODP) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $24 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The office supply retailer posted revenue of $2.59 billion in the period.

Office Depot expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.8 billion to $10.9 billion.

The company's shares closed at $1.75. A year ago, they were trading at $2.52.