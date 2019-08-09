Las Vegas law firm partner named Nevada state court judge

A longtime trial lawyer, Las Vegas native and managing partner at a large law firm is being appointed to the state court bench in southern Nevada.

Gov. Steve Sisolak picked Trevor Atkin for the Clark County District Court position left vacant when Judge Douglas Smith retired in April.

Sisolak pointed to Atkin's more than 30 years in Nevada law practice and his pro bono work with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

Atkin trial practice areas have included insurance, commercial litigation and general liability.

He managed civil litigation, client marketing and daily operations at Atkin Winner and Sherrod in Las Vegas since 2004.

Sisolak noted Atkin's involvement in a Nevada State Bar mentorship program, the Justice League of Nevada and his teaching with the University of Nevada system.