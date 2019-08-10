Business

Skipper oversaw 2K new hires, $338 million in improvements

The Associated Press

KITTERY, Maine

The outgoing leader of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is encouraging people to continue to "think big" after the hiring of more than 2,100 workers along with $338 million of upgrades over three years.

Capt. David Hunt called the hiring of so many workers "an absolutely incredible feat" and called his three-year command a "wicked awesome tour."

His successor, Capt. Daniel Ettlich, took over on Friday.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that Ettlich, the shipyard's 86th commander, said it's "humbling and a great honor" to lead the yard. He previously served as the deputy for shipyard operations at Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C.

