Report: Germany to freeze support for Brazil forest projects

A newspaper is reporting that the German government plans to stop supporting forest and biodiversity projects in Brazil because of what it sees as evidence of the South American country's lack of commitment to curbing deforestation in the Amazon region.

German daily Tagesspiegel reported Saturday that the Environment Ministry was planning to initially freeze some 35 million euros ($39.6 million.)

The newspaper quoted Environment Minister Svenja Schulze as saying that "the policies of the Brazilian government are raising doubt on whether a consequential reduction of deforestation rates is still being pursued."

According to Tagesspiegel, Schulze said Germany would continue its support only it has clarity about the situation from Brazil.

The ministry's press office could not immediately be reached for confirmation on Saturday night.