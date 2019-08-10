New Mexico hotel being mistaken for store with racist signs

The manager of a southern New Mexico hotel says it's being wrongly identified as a convenience store that shares a similar name and recently posted signs against immigrants and former President Barack Obama.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports Mayhill Cafe & Hotel manager Tammy Varbel said the case of mistaken identity has led to bad business reviews and online threats.

Mayhill Market, the convenience store, is located near the hotel and got national attention after its owner erected the signs on store windows.

A more recent sign displayed at the convenience store read that immigrants in the country illegally were not welcome to shop.

Varbel says the hotel welcomes anyone regardless of race or religion.