New Puerto Rico governor pledges to scrutinize all contracts

file - In this May 16, 2018 file photo, an electric power pole leans over the road in the Piedra Blanca area of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, a town still mostly without power since it was struck by Hurricane Maria on Sept. 20. Puerto Rico’s new governor announced on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 that she is suspending an upcoming $450,000 contract to rebuild and strengthen the island’s power grid destroyed by Hurricane Maria. AP Photo

Puerto Rico's new governor says her administration will be evaluating all government contracts as anger still simmers across the U.S. territory after corruption and mismanagement of public funds led to the recent ouster of the island's former leader.

In one of her first moves as governor, Wanda Vázquez announced late Sunday that she was suspending a pending $450,000 contract that is part of the program to rebuild and strengthen the island's power grid, which was destroyed by Hurricane Maria nearly two years ago.

She said that "there is no room in this administration for unreasonable expenses."

Vázquez on Wednesday became Puerto Rico's third governor in a week following popular protests that resulted in political turmoil.