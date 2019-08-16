Deere: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, John Deere products, including a toy tractor on the sign, are on display at a home and garden trade show in Council Bluffs, Iowa. John Deere reports financial earnings Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. AP Photo

Deere & Co. (DE) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $899 million.

On a per-share basis, the Moline, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.81. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $2.71 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.80 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $10.04 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.97 billion, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.3 billion.

Deere shares have declined almost 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 14%. The stock has risen almost 6% in the last 12 months.