Business

Lowe’s: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo Lowe's Assistant Store Manager Patrick Mulloney, of Marlborough, Mass., left, assists customer Karen Frank, of Framingham, Mass., right, at a Lowe's retail home improvement and appliance store, in Framingham. Lowe's Companies, Inc. reports financial results Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo Lowe's Assistant Store Manager Patrick Mulloney, of Marlborough, Mass., left, assists customer Karen Frank, of Framingham, Mass., right, at a Lowe's retail home improvement and appliance store, in Framingham. Lowe's Companies, Inc. reports financial results Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Steven Senne, File AP Photo
MOORESVILLE, N.C.

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.68 billion.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $2.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $20.99 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.98 billion.

Lowe's expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.45 to $5.65 per share.

Lowe's shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 16%. The stock has fallen almost 1% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  