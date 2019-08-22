New Galveston fire station latest recovery from Ike in 2008

Galveston has a new main fire station as recovery continues since Hurricane Ike swamped parts of the city in 2008.

The Galveston County Daily News reports the $9.6 million Fire Station No. 1 was one of the last large projects funded by Ike disaster relief money. Construction continues on a public works building and a wastewater treatment plant.

Visitors on Wednesday toured the nearly 28,000-square-foot (2,600-square-meter) fire station. The base is 11 feet (3.35 meters) above ground level.

Fire Chief Mike Wisko says the station was reinforced to withstand a Category 5 hurricane. Forecasters say such storms include winds of at least 157 mph (250 kph).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

All six Galveston fire stations were damaged by Ike, with winds of 110 mph (177 kph) and a 15-foot (4.6-meter) storm surge.