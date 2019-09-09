Alaska Permanent Fund grew by $1.4B in last fiscal year

Despite a large transfer of funds to the state treasury, the Alaska Permanent Fund has grown by $1.4 billion.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday that the fund earned enough from investments to grow by 2% in the fiscal year that ended June 30.

The Permanent Fund Corporation's board of trustees says the fund stood at $66.3 billion, up from $64.9 billion on the same date in 2018.

Officials say $2.7 billion was transferred and divided in two parts: $1 billion on last year's $1,600 dividend for residents and $1.7 billion to pay for state services.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The newspaper reports that under a system the Alaska Legislature approved in 2018, the permanent fund is now more important to the budget than the oil industry and all other taxes combined.