Red Sox part ways with team president Dave Dombrowski

The Boston Red Sox have parted ways with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski

Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg made the announcement Sunday night, shortly after the New York Yankees beat Boston 10-5.

A veteran baseball executive who built a World Series champion in Miami and helped the Tigers reach the Series twice, Dombrowski was brought in to steady the Red Sox front office in 2015 with the team in the middle of back-to-back last-place finishes.

The Red Sox won three straight AL East titles for the first time in franchise history, winning a club-record 108 games last season and their fourth World Series since 2004.