UK government downplays its own stark no-deal Brexit warning

The British government is insisting its assessment that there could be food and medicine shortages, gridlock at ports and riots in the streets if there is a no-deal Brexit is a worst-case scenario, not what is likely to happen.

The stark picture of disruption represents the government's "reasonable worst case scenario" for leaving the European Union on Oct. 31 without a divorce agreement The government was forced to publish the document late Wednesday after lawmakers demanded it.

Opposition politicians say the "Operation Yellowhammer" document — the government's code name for its Brexit preparations — shows Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reckless to consider leaving the EU without a deal.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Thursday that "we are spending the money on doing lots of things to mitigate those assumptions."