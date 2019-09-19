Man suspected of theft critically hurt outside Home Depot

Police say a Home Depot customer and a man suspected of theft near a Northeast Portland store got into an altercation that left the suspect critically injured.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a security guard was on a bike trail confronting a suspect Thursday when a community member got into a confrontation with the suspect and "weapons were produced."

Police say the suspect's injuries are believed to be from gunshots. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the community member, a man, was cooperating with investigators. Around 3:15 p.m. he was still at the scene, and appeared to have minor injuries.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police haven't said who fired a weapon.

An investigation is ongoing.