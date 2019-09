The Latest: UK tanker believed to be still in Iranian waters

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson boards his plane at London's Heathrow Airport as he heads off for the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York, Sunday Sept. 22, 2019. Stefan Rousseau

The Latest on tensions in the Persian Gulf (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Iran's government spokesman says legal proceedings against a British-flagged oil tanker held by Tehran since July have concluded, though he doesn't know when the vessel will leave.

Ali Rabiei made the comments Monday amid growing speculation about the fate of the Stena Impero. However, the ship has not turned on its satellite-tracking beacon in 58 days nor has there been any sign that it has left its position off the Iranian coast near the port city of Bandar Abbas.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Stena Bulk, the ship's Swedish owners, also has not said anything about the ship's departure.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard seized the Stena Impero in July after authorities in Gibraltar seized an Iranian crude oil tanker. That ship has since left Gibraltar, leading to hopes the Stena Impero would be released.

___

1:50 p.m.

France's president says he still hopes to mediate between Iran and the U.S. to help ease tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Speaking to reporters flying with him to the United Nations in New York Sunday, Emmanuel Macron said he remains "cautious" in attributing responsibility for attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The U.S., Saudi Arabia and Britain blame Iran for the attacks.

As President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani are taking part to the high-level U.N. meetings, Macron said "both protagonists are there ... Something may happen."

Trump has suggested he is open to meeting the Iranian leader.

Macron has taken a leading role in efforts to try to save a 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, following Trump's decision to pull the U.S. from the deal and impose new sanctions.

___

11:05 a.m.

Iran's president says his country will offer its own rival security coalition in the Persian Gulf, as the U.S. sends more troops to Saudi Arabia and heads its own regional military coalition.

Hassan Rouhani, before traveling to attend the U.N. meetings, said Monday that Iran will invite "all littoral states of the Persian Gulf" to join its coalition "to guarantee the region's security."

He says the initiative is not limited to "security" but also encompasses economic cooperation and will be presented in detail at the United Nations.

Rouhani describes the coalition as a plan for "long-term" peace in the area.

The proposal comes amid heightened Mideast tensions following a series of attacks, including a missile-and-drone assault on Saudi Arabia's oil industry that U.S. alleges Iran was behind. Tehran denies the charge and has warned against retaliatory strikes.

___

8:30 a.m.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain has concluded Iran was responsible for attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, and the U.K. will consider taking part in a U.S.-led military effort to bolster the Gulf kingdom's defenses.

But Johnson also says the U.K. will work with allies to "de-escalate" Mideast tensions.

The Conservative prime minister told reporters flying with him Sunday to New York for the U.N. General Assembly that Britain "is attributing responsibility with a very high degree of probability to Iran" for the Sept. 14 attack by drones and cruise missiles.

Saudi Arabia and the U.S. also blame Iran.

The Pentagon announced Friday it will send additional U.S. troops and missile defense equipment to the region. Johnson said, if asked, the U.K. would "consider in what way we could be useful."