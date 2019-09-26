UK leader Boris Johnson criticized for confrontational tone

In this handout photo provided by the House of Commons, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in Parliament in London, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. An unrepentant Prime Minister Boris Johnson brushed off cries of “Resign!” and dared the political opposition to try to topple him Wednesday at a raucous session of Parliament, a day after Britain’s highest court ruled he acted illegally in suspending the body ahead of the Brexit deadline. Jessica Taylor

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a backlash over his use of confrontational language in Parliament the day after suffering a broad defeat in the Supreme Court.

Johnson characterized an opposition bill mandating a Brexit extension as a "surrender bill," and brushed off concerns that his language might endanger legislators as "humbug."

Some in Parliament warned that his language was inflammatory and should be more cautious given the 2016 killing of legislator Jo Cox.

Cabinet minister Nicky Morgan tweeted that "we all need to remind ourselves of the effect of everything we say on those watching us."

Johnson was criticized by members of several parties and by Cox's husband.

Tempers have been inflamed in Parliament as the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline gets closer. Sessions will resume Thursday.