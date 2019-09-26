Dunleavy signs order that would affect state worker unions

Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson, left, addresses reporters after Gov. Mike Dunleavy, right, announced Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska, that he has signed an administrative order directing state officials to create a program where state employees can opt in or out from having union fees and dues deducted from their checks. The state is implementing the program so it says it can comply with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling while seeking a court order that would sanction the process, and unions have countersued. AP Photo

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has signed an administrative order he says is needed to protect free speech rights of state employees and whether they want to associate with unions.

The order calls for new procedures to allow employees to opt in or out of paying dues and fees. The administration argues these steps are needed to comply with a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

This follows a lawsuit initiated by the state that seeks a court order allowing it to stop deducting dues or fees from an employee's check when the employee no longer wishes to contribute to a union.

A major public employees' union is seeking to block any changes to the dues deduction process and cast the administration's actions as an attempt to hamper the effectiveness of public employees' union.