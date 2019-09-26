The Latest: Mayor says park protests won’t be like Mauna Kea

The Latest on arrests of protesters blocking access to a park that Honolulu officials want to redevelop (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says he isn't concerned protests against the city's plans to redevelop a park will turn into an Oahu version of demonstrations against a giant telescope on the Big Island.

Caldwell says Thursday's arrests of 28 people at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park were different from the dozens of arrests on Mauna Kea, where protesters are blocking construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Opponents say the Oahu project will increase traffic and disturb ancient Hawaiian burials.

As a compromise, Caldwell's administration is only proceeding with the first phase of the project, which includes a playground and parking stalls. He says it's in an area that isn't near any burials.

Honolulu police spokeswoman Michelle Yu says protesters were arrested without incident and booked for obstructing a highway or public passageway. They were released after each posting $100 bail.

Caldwell says the arrests happened respectfully and peacefully.

___

1 p.m.

Honolulu police arrested 28 protesters blocking access to a park that city officials want to redevelop.

Police spokeswoman Michelle Yu previously said there were 33 people arrested and then later corrected the number to 28.

Yu says the protesters were arrested without incident Thursday at the entrance to Waimanalo Bay Beach Park. She says they were booked for obstructing a highway or public passageway. They were released after each posting $100 bail.

Opponents say the city's $32 million redevelopment project in unneeded and unwanted. They also say it will increase traffic and displace a native bat, among other concerns.

Hawaii News Now reports the park renovation project had widespread support when plans were first announced a decade ago. The project has gained opposition this year.

The morning scene with protesters singing, crying and sitting on the ground facing police echoes an ongoing protest on Hawaii's tallest mountain. Protesters are at Mauna Kea blocking construction of a giant telescope.

___

11 a.m.

Honolulu police have arrested at least two dozen protesters who were blocking access to a park that city officials want to redevelop.

Protesters started gathering early Thursday in anticipation of construction equipment and crews returning to Waimanalo Bay Beach Park.

Opponents say the city's $32 million redevelopment project in unneeded and unwanted. They also say it will increase traffic and displace a native bat, among other concerns.

Hawaii News Now reports the park renovation project had widespread support when plans were first announced a decade ago. The project has gained opposition this year.

The morning scene with protesters singing, crying and sitting on the ground facing police echoes an ongoing protest on Hawaii's tallest mountain. Protesters are at Mauna Kea blocking construction of a giant telescope.