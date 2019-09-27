BofA agrees to pay $4.2 million over alleged discrimination against minority applicants

A security guard makes his rounds at the Bank of America Branch at Tryon and Trade streets on uptown Charlotte. File photo

Bank of America has agreed to pay $4.2 million in back wages and interest after the U.S. Department of Labor found “alleged hiring discrimination” against minority job applicants, the labor department announced Friday.

Routine compliance evaluations by the labor department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program alleged that the Charlotte-based bank discriminated against African Americans, Latinos and women seeking phone representative, mortgage underwriter, sales specialist and other positions.

The practices occurred at Bank of America locations in New Jersey, Florida, Georgia and Texas. The settlement agreement is “one of the largest settlements” in the compliance program’s history, said director Craig E. Leen.

“This result will further the goal of equal employment opportunity,” he said in a statement.

Bank of America will monitor its hiring practices across the country, the labor department said.

A Bank of America spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Applicants who think they may be eligible for back pay or job opportunities are encouraged to visit dol.gov/ofccp/CML.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.