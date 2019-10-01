Angry Dutch farmers descend on The Hague to demand respect

Thousands of farmers are heading to The Hague, many driving tractors slowly through the morning rush hour, for a national day of protest to demand more respect for their profession.

The Dutch motorists association, ANWB, reported that Tuesday was the busiest ever morning rush hour on the nation's roads, with more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) of traffic jams blamed on convoys of tractors, bad weather and accidents.

Organizers of the protest say on their website that they want to counter the "negative image" of farming in the Netherlands.

They say, "we are not animal abusers and environment polluters, we have a heart for our businesses."

Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten is expected to address the farmers in the early afternoon.