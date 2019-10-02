The Latest: Chicago teachers set strike date

The Latest on Chicago teacher contract negotiations in (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

The Chicago Teachers Union says educators in the nation’s third-largest school district will go on strike starting Oct. 17 if there’s no deal on a contract.

Union delegates met Wednesday. The union’s Facebook page announced the date before union leaders held a news conference to explain the decision.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Contract talks between the union and Chicago Public Schools continue over issues including pay and benefits, class size, staffing shortages and protecting teacher preparation time.

Negotiations resumed with fresh urgency this week. Last week over 90% of the union’s voting members authorized union leaders to set a strike date.

Chicago educators say the district has shortchanged schools after years of budget cuts and they want all the promises in writing. The district says its offer is comprehensive and "historic."

Both sides have also waged battles to win public opinion, using revamped websites and social media.

___

5:35 p.m.

Members of the Chicago Teachers Union are deciding when they’ll go on strike in the nation’s third-largest school district if there’s no contract deal.

Union delegates plan a Wednesday evening news conference after their closed-door meeting to determine a start date for a walkout. The earliest they could strike is Monday.

The move comes as contract negotiations continue over issues including pay and benefits, class size, staffing shortages and protecting teacher preparation time.

Chicago educators say the district has shortchanged schools after years of budget cuts and they want all the promises in writing. The school district says its offer is comprehensive and "historic."

Both sides have also waged battles to win public opinion, using revamped websites and social media.

___

12 a.m.

A Chicago teachers strike could be less than a week away if there isn't a deal soon between the union and nation's third-largest school district.

The Chicago Teachers Union has overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike as contract talks continue over issues including pay and benefits, class size, staffing shortages and protecting teacher preparation time.

Negotiations resumed with fresh urgency this week as the union's delegates meet Wednesday to finalize a strike date. The earliest a walkout could take place is Monday.

Chicago educators say the district has shortchanged schools after years of budget cuts and they want all the promises in writing. The district says its offer is comprehensive and "historic."

Both sides have also waged battles to win public opinion, using revamped websites and social media.