Wastewater treatment plant on Eastern Shore gets $5.8M grant

A wastewater treatment plant on Maryland's Eastern Shore has received a $5.8 million federal grant for an upgrade.

Rep. Andy Harris made the announcement Wednesday.

The Twin Cities wastewater treatment plant is shared by the towns of Secretary and East New Market in Dorchester County.

The grant will be accompanied by a loan of about $1.1 million.

The money will be used to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant for enhanced nutrient removal.

The U.S. Agriculture Department says it will correct a health and sanitary problem at the existing treatment plant, due to its deteriorating condition.

The Twin Cities wastewater treatment plant is just one of as many as 67 in Maryland targeted for enhanced nutrient removal upgrades. Maryland Environmental Service spokesman Craig Renner told the Carroll County Times that the process can reduce the amount of pollutants such as nitrogen and phosphorous in discharged wastewater by as much as 90%.

The Freedom District Wastewater Treatment Plant in Sykesville spent five years and nearly $25 million on upgrades, the Carroll County Times reported. The plant releases filtered wastewater into a tributary of the Patapsco River.