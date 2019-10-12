1 dead, 3 missing after hotel collapse in New Orleans

This photo provided by WWL-TV shows several construction standing after a large portion of the Hard Rock Hotel, under construction suddenly collapsed Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 in New Orleans. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse or if anyone was injured. Upper floors began to fall on top of each other before one side of the building fell to the ground below. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse or if anyone was injured. (WWL-TV via AP)

One person has been confirmed killed and three are unaccounted for after a large portion of a hotel under construction in New Orleans suddenly collapsed.

City officials and Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed the fatality Saturday.

News outlets report construction workers ran to safety as the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, came crashing down. Upper floors began to fall on top of each other before one side of the building fell to the ground below.

WWL-TV aired and tweeted a viewer's dramatic video of the collapse.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Authorities say 18 people were taken to a hospital for treatment. All were considered stable.

Edwards urged people to stay away from the area, which was still considered unstable. An unsupported crane was listing away from the building site.