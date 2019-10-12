California to ban sale, manufacture of new fur products

California will ban the sale and manufacture of new fur products starting in 2023.

Legislation signed Saturday by Gov. Gavin Newsom makes California the first state to enact such a ban.

It doesn't apply to used fur products or fur used for religious or tribal purposes. And it excludes the sale of leather, cowhides, deer, sheep and goat skin and anything preserved through taxidermy.

There's a fine of up to $1,000 for multiple violations.

Democratic Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, the bill's author, says there are "sustainable and humane" substitutes for fur.

Opponents of the legislation have said it could create a black market and be a slippery slope to bans on other products.