Tunisia chooses a president: media magnate or law professor

Tunisians are voting for president in an unusual contest pitting a populist tycoon who just got out of jail against a law professor backed by resurgent Islamists.

The winner of Sunday's runoff vote will inherit a North African country struggling to overcome corruption, unemployment and sporadic extremist violence. Tunisians are also trying to stabilize the democracy they built from their 2011 Arab Spring uprising.

The election comes just four days after media mogul candidate Nabil Karoui was released from jail. He's facing money laundering and tax evasion charges that he calls politically driven.

Karoui is running against conservative law professor Kais Saied, an independent supported by the Islamist party Ennahdha. Ennahdha won the parliamentary election on Oct. 6, followed by Karoui's Heart of Tunisia party.