Businesses in 3 WVa counties eligible for disaster loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration says small businesses in three West Virginia counties are eligible for economic injury disaster loans as a result of excessive rain and flooding earlier this year.

The agency said Brooke, Hancock and Ohio counties in the Northern Panhandle are eligible because they're contiguous to one or more primary counties in Ohio. The loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and private nonprofit organizations.

The program is available to businesses or organizations that had financial losses due to excessive rain and flooding from Jan. 1 through Aug. 20.

Applicants may apply online or by calling (800) 659-2955, or (800) 877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing. The deadline is June 4.