Halliburton: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $295 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $5.55 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.84 billion.

Halliburton shares have dropped 31% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 19%. The stock has declined 51% in the last 12 months.