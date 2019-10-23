Anthem: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE - In this May 14, 2019, file photo signage on the outside of the corporate headquarters building of health insurance company Anthem is shown in Indianapolis. Anthem Inc. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 23. AP Photo

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.18 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $4.55. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.87 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.84 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $26.67 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $26.44 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.41 billion.

Anthem shares have dropped almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 6% in the last 12 months.