10 Things to Know for Today

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., right, waits for an elevator with his staff as he leaves a closed door impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, where a joint committee is interviewing Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, who twice raised concerns over the Trump administration's push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats and Joe Biden. AP Photo

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. FORMER TRUMP ADVISER TO FACE HOUSE IMPEACHMENT INVESTIGATORS

President Donald Trump's top adviser for Russian and European affairs is leaving his job at the White House - he's scheduled to testify before the House impeachment investigators today.

2. VOTE EXPECTED ON IMPEACHMENT GROUND RULES

Democrats set the stage for certain House approval along party lines of the ground rules lawmakers will use when they consider impeaching Trump.

3. FIRE ON TRAIN KILLS DOZENS IN PAKISTAN

Pakistani officials say a massive fire that erupted on a train, caused by a cooking gas stove, killed at least 71 passengers in eastern Punjab province.

4. CALIFORNIA NOT OUT OF FIRE DANGER FROM LINGERING WINDS

Santa Ana winds are expected to linger for a final day after driving more than a dozen wildfires through California.

5. U.S. EMBASSY IS A MONUMENT TO IRAN HOSTAGE CRISIS

The U.S. Embassy in Tehran remains frozen in 1979 as the 40th anniversary of the Iran hostage crisis approaches.

6. WHO'S BEHIND WAR ATROCITIES IN AFGHANISTAN

A new report by Human Rights Watch documents what it says are mounting atrocities by CIA-trained Afghan forces and increasing civilian casualties at the hands of both U.S. and Afghan forces.

7. NATIONALS WIN FIRST WORLD SERIES TITLE

Howie Kendrick and Anthony Rendon homered in the seventh inning as the Washington Nationals overcame a two-run deficit, rocking the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 of the World Series.

8. BUTTIGIEG HUNTS FOR SUPPORT IN CITY HALLS

Pete Buttigieg is turning to his fellow mayors as he works to prove the mayor of a city of roughly 100,000 people is ready to assume the American presidency.

9. SOCIAL MEDIA SITE TO BAN ALL POLITICAL ADS STARTING IN NOVEMBER

Twitter announces an end to political campaign and issue ads on its service, calling it an important step in reducing the flow of election-related misinformation.

10. FAKE CHIMNEYS FOR BIRDS THAT NEED VERITCAL HOLLOWS TO REST

People from New England to Texas are building fake chimneys as nesting spots and migration motels for chimney swifts, little birds that are dwindling in number as the nation's architectural landscape changes.