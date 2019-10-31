Disabled, infirm at senior complex were ‘abandoned’ in dark

Pamela Zuzak, 70, reflects on her experiences of being stranded in the dark during the power blackouts at the Villas at Hamilton housing complex for low income seniors Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Novato, Calif. Pacific Gas & Electric officials said they understood the hardships caused by the blackouts but insisted they were necessary. AP Photo

Senior residents of a San Francisco Bay Area housing complex say they were abandoned by property management during a pre-emptive two-day power outage aimed at warding off wildfires.

Residents of the Villas at Hamilton in Novato, which is north of San Francisco, say they encountered pitch-black stairwells and hallways, and elevators that shut down.

One woman in her 80s tripped over another resident when climbing up a dark, steep stairwell. Others got turned around, even in their own apartments, and cried out for help.

VPM Management of Irvine, California, landlord Affordable Housing Access of Newport Beach, California and the on-site manager did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. shut off power to more than 2 million people over the weekend.