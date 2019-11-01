Thursday Sports in Brief

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon became a free agent Thursday, a day after homering to spark Washington's seventh-inning comeback in Game 7 of the World Series.

Houston pitcher Gerrit Cole also went free after warming up in the bullpen but never getting into the season finale.

And Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg, the World Series MVP, could be joining them in the next few days. He has the right to opt out of his contract, which has $100 million over four years remaining.

Baseball's business season starts shortly after the final out.

A total of 131 players became free agents Thursday, and 53 more potentially are eligible pending decisions on team, player and mutual options during the next few days.

Among the pitchers available are major league ERA leader Hyun-Jin Ryu, Zack Wheeler, Madison Bumgarner, Rick Porcello, Cole Hamels, Jake Odorizzi and Dallas Keuchel, who went free after the 2018 season and waited until June to reach a one-year deal with Atlanta.

Others eligible include shortstop Didi Gregorius, third baseman Josh Donaldson and outfielders Yasiel Puig, Marcell Ozuna and José Abreu — the AL RBIs leader.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman and Boston slugger J.D. Martinez also have the right to opt out, and catcher Yasmani Grandal has a mutual option with Milwaukee.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals hired Mike Matheny as manager.

The 49-year-old Matheny was manager of the cross-state St. Louis Cardinals from 2012-18, going 591-474 and becoming the first manager to reach the postseason his first four seasons. The Cardinals reached the World Series in 2013, losing to the Boston Red Sox.

Matheny was fired in July 2018 with the Cardinals 7½ games out of the NL Central race at the time. He was hired last November by the Royals as a special adviser for player development, putting him in place to succeed Royals manager Ned Yost.

Yost announced his retirement last month.

NEW YORK (AP) — This year's World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros went seven games but finished as the third-least viewed.

The Series averaged 13.91 million viewers, Nielsen said Thursday, down 1.3% from 14.1 million last year for Boston's five-game victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The first title in the 51-year history of the Nationals-Montreal Expos franchise averaged an 8.1 rating and 16 share.

The lowest-rated Series remains 2012, when San Francisco's sweep of Detroit averaged a 7.6 rating and 12.64 million viewers. Philadelphia's five-game win over Tampa Bay in 2008 averaged 13.19 million.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have hired former Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price as their pitching coach.

Price joins new manager Joe Girardi's staff after going 279-387 with Cincinnati over parts of five seasons from 2014-18. He previously was pitching coach for the Reds (2010-13), Diamondbacks (2006-09) and Mariners (2000-05).

Price replaces Chris Young, who was fired along with manager Gabe Kapler. The Phillies retained several coaches from Kapler's staff before hiring Girardi last week.

NBA

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid and Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns have each been suspended two games without pay for an on-court altercation and continued escalation.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations, announced the suspensions Thursday, a day after the undefeated 76ers' 117-95 home victory over the Timberwolves.

The star players were ejected after tangling with 6:42 left in the third quarter and the 76ers ahead 75-55. Embiid shoved Towns, who answered with a punch that missed as both men fell to the floor. Philadelphia's Ben Simmons jumped in and forcefully held Towns down as other players and coaches ran onto the court.

"I didn't throw any punches, so I shouldn't get suspended," Embiid said Wednesday night.

They were ejected after a video review.

"We deemed the altercation a fight. Therefore, by rule, they're both ejected," said Mark Ayotte, the officials' crew chief. "I just saw them each lock arms. And that escalated to the fight."

NFL

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns and the San Francisco 49ers reach the halfway point of their season undefeated, beating the Arizona Cardinals 28-25 on Thursday night.

San Francisco (8-0) fell behind 7-0, but responded with three touchdowns — including one as time expired in the second quarter after Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury called a timeout and gave the 49ers a second chance on fourth down — to take a 21-7 halftime lead.

The 49ers were in control until about five minutes left in the fourth quarter, when Andy Isabella caught a short pass and sprinted 88 yards to help the Cardinals pull to 28-25.

But the 49ers were able to run out the clock on their ensuing offensive drive to end Arizona's comeback.

Arizona (3-5-1) lost its second straight game. Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams revealed a cancer diagnosis that played a part in his lengthy holdout and distrust of the team's medical staff and the organization.

Williams says he told the team of the medical issue six years ago, and the growth on his head grew substantially over time. In an almost 20-minute meeting with reporters Thursday, the 31-year-old said he had a tumor removed from his skull and needs to get checked out every six months to make sure he's OK.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection had three surgeries during the offseason to remove the tumor and remained away from the team during that time. Williams said it got pretty serious and he was "told some scary things" by doctors that changed his outlook on life.

Williams also expressed dissatisfaction with his contract that runs through 2020 without guaranteed dollars. Despite returning, he would not commit to playing again for the organization that drafted him fourth overall in 2010.

The Redskins released a statement Thursday saying they've requested the NFL Management Council convene a joint committee with the Players Association to review Williams' medical records and the care given to him. In the statement, the team said it continues to "prioritize the health and well-being of our players and staff."

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Two Rutgers softball coaches, a husband and wife, have been accused of fostering a climate of fear, intimidation and abuse on the team.

The university president said Thursday he wants an independent investigation of allegations made against softball head coach Kristen Butler and her husband Marcus Smith, a volunteer assistant. Smith has since left the program.

President Robert Barchi said in a statement that "nothing is more important than the health and safety of our students."

NJ Advance Media reported Butler denied all the allegations. The organization was the first to report the story Wednesday.

Barchi also chided athletic director Patrick Hobbs for directing profanity at an NJ Advance Media reporter during a telephone interview about the report. Barchi adds that Hobbs has apologized to the reporter directly. Hobbs acknowledged in a statement that he "reacted inappropriately."

MMA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police say evidence shows a missing Alabama college student, who's the stepdaughter of a UFC fighter, was harmed and is now considered a victim of foul play.

Authorities in Auburn issued the statement Thursday about the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard.

The community college student was last seen in Auburn last week and her vehicle was later found about 55 miles (90 kilometers) away in Montgomery.

The police statement says evidence found in the car indicates the young woman was harmed. It doesn't go into details but says she's considered the victim of foul play.

Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris.