Media fighting gag order in case of missing Alabama student

FILE - This undated file photo released by police in Auburn, Ala., shows Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19, who is missing. An Alabama judge has denied bond to a suspect in the disappearance of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris' missing stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard. Court records filed Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, show that Lee County District Judge Russell K. Bush denied bond to 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed, who’s is charged with first-degree kidnapping. According to charging documents, police in Auburn, Alabama, said the passenger area of Blanchard’s car had blood evidence showing someone had suffered “a life-threatening injury.” A state forensics lab determined the blood was Blanchard’s. (Auburn Police Division via AP, File)

Media companies are asking a judge to lift a gag order in the kidnapping case against a man charged in the disappearance of a missing Alabama college student.

Ten companies and organizations representing multiple news outlets filed the request Monday in the case of 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed.

Yazeed is charged in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris. Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn, Alabama.

The media request says Lee County District Judge Russell Bush’s order banning lawyers and potential witnesses from speaking with reporters about the case is too broad.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The motion says the order could even bar authorities from seeking help in pursuing information about Blanchard’s whereabouts.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday in Opelika.