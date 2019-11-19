Business

Authorities evacuate Daytona Beach International Airport

The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.

Authorities in Florida are evacuating the Daytona Beach International Airport, leaving dozens of passengers standing on the sidewalk outside.

WNDB-AM reports the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has issued an emergency evacuation of the airport over a “suspicious incident” that happened at 6:17 a.m.

No further details were immediately available. The sheriff’s office hasn’t posted a public announcement about the situation. A message left with the sheriff’s spokesman by The Associated Press wasn’t immediately returned.

