Vermont man charged with poaching salmon from brook

A Winooski man has been charged with poaching salmon from a brook near a fish hatchery in Grand Isle.

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department says the 41-year-old was charged with two counts of taking fish illegally.

The department said this week that wardens had received complaints about anglers fishing in Hatchery Brook late at night and in the early morning in late October and early November.

The brook is closed to fishing from the mouth at Gordon's Landing, Lake Champlain, upstream to the main hatchery driveway.

Wardens searched the man’s home and said they seized fillets from four landlocked salmon caught in Hatchery Brook. If convicted the man faces up to $466 in fines, $100 in restitution and the loss of his fishing privileges in Vermont for a year.