Man killed in accident in central Pennsylvania mine

The Associated Press

WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa.

Authorities on Wednesday were investigating after a man died in a central Pennsylvania coal mine.

Daniel Shoener, 36, of Donaldson, was struck by a rock about 1,000 feet below the surface in Williamstown Mine #1 on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Fellow miners were able to get Shoener to the surface, but police said his blunt force injuries were too severe and he died at the scene.

The mine is operated by Kimmel's Coal and Packaging.

The accident was under investigation and no other details were available.

