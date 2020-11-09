Kentucky AG joins lawsuit in Pennsylvania election case

FILE - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor, in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Two grand jurors told CBS “This Morning” in an interview Wednesday, Oct. 28, that many members of the grand jury were upset over statements by Cameron, that the grand jury “agreed” that the homicide charges against the officers were not on the table because the Louisville police officers were justified in returning fire at Taylor’s apartment. AP

Kentucky's Republican attorney general joined in a lawsuit Monday challenging mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, saying what happens elsewhere in a presidential election matters to Kentuckians.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear criticized Daniel Cameron's involvement, saying that “not recognizing the peaceful transition of power is un-American."

“I have real concerns of using Kentucky dollars and Kentucky lawyers ... to challenge a result in a different state," Beshear said at a news conference. “It creates at least the appearance of: Your guy didn’t win, and therefore you’re going to use government resources to attack it."

Cameron signed onto an amicus brief in a GOP lawsuit in a case revolving around mail-in ballots.

“While this did not occur in Kentucky, what happens in other states during a presidential election matters to Kentuckians because we are electing our president and vice president," Cameron said.

Cameron, a Trump supporter, said his interest in the case “is not about courts dictating who wins or loses, but about transparency and rule of law issues." It will be hard for some people to accept the results “if they think issues like these go unexplored," he said.

Trump easily carried Kentucky in the election.

Beshear noted that as Kentucky's attorney general in 2016 when Trump was narrowly elected president, he accepted the results.

“If there’s an issue in a Pennsylvania election, then let Pennsylvania officials deal with it," Beshear said.