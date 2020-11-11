Rock Hill Herald Logo
Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up .016 cent at $6.0720 a bushel; Dec. corn gained .124 cent at $4.24 a bushel; Dec. oats was rose .02 cent at $3.06 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced .376 cent at 11.4960 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .0044 cent at $1.1222 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .012 cent $1.4000 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .0069 cent at .6460 a pound.

