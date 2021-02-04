A new grocery store is open in Chester. Locals will find it in a familiar place.

A Food Lion grocery store has opened up in West Columbia. Food Lion

Chester grocery shoppers have a new option.

The new Food Lion opened Wednesday at 1436 JA Cochran Bypass. The store will be open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. It will employ 75 people.

The former BI-LO site is one of more than 60 BI-LO or Harveys supermarket locations across the Carolinas and Georgia acquired by Food Lion.

The new store donated $1,500 in gift cards and cash to Turning Point of Chester, part of Harvest Hope Food Bank. The store committed to regular food donations for distribution to neighbors in need.

Chester native and store manager Robbie Revis said there’s excitement welcoming locals to the new store.

“Being a store manager in the town I grew up has special meaning,” Revis said in an announcement from the company. “I’m looking forward to seeing familiar faces and meeting new neighbors.”

Food Lion is based in Salisbury, N.C. The company has more than 1,000 stores in 10 states, with more than 77,000 employees.

Food Lion has more than a dozen York, Lancaster and Chester county sites. The company recently opened its second liquor store in York County, beside the Food Lion in Lake Wylie. The first is beside a Food Lion in Rock Hill.