CSW Industrials: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DALLAS

CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.3 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 59 cents per share.

The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $89.9 million in the period.

CSW Industrials shares have increased roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 71% in the last 12 months.

