Beasley: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $11.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Naples, Florida-based company said it had net income of 38 cents.

The radio broadcaster posted revenue of $68.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $17.8 million, or 63 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $206.1 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.60. A year ago, they were trading at $3.90.