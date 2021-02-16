Investors Title: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Investors Title Co. (ITIC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $16.6 million.

The Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $8.77 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $77.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.4 million, or $20.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $236.4 million.

Investors Title shares have climbed 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 7% in the last 12 months.