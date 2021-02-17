11 rescued from flooded streets following water main break

At least 11 people were rescued Tuesday evening after a large water main break in Philadelphia left cars submerged and the area completely flooded, authorities said.

The 48-inch break (1.21 meters) occurred around 6 p.m. in the Nicetown area of North Philadelphia, news outlets reported.

Flood waters consumed the streets, swamping cars and leaving workers and customers of a nearby U-Haul storage facility trapped inside, authorities said.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said one woman was freed from her car, which was immersed in the floodwater, and 10 others were rescued from the U-Haul facility.

No injuries were reported. The Philadelphia Water Department said customers who experienced reduced water pressure should see normal flow return.

It's unclear what caused the rupture. Similar water main breaks have occurred blocks from the site, including a break in 2015 near the Bakers Square shopping center that flooded the streets with nearly 7 million gallons (26.5 million liters) of water, news outlets reported.