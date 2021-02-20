Injections wells closed or reduced after Oklahoma earthquake

The injection of wastewater into underground wells by oil and natural gas producers has been stopped or reduced in the area where a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck in northern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission on Friday directed disposal wells within three miles of the quake’s epicenter to stop operations and those from three to 10 miles of the epicenter to reduce volume by at least 50%.

There were no injuries or damage reported from the quake that occurred Friday morning near Manchester, a town of about 100 residents along the Oklahoma-Kansas state line about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City.

The commission took similar action earlier this month after a series of earthquakes, including one also of magnitude 4.2, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Friday's seismic activity.

Friday's directive affects 16 disposal wells and is estimated by the commission to reduce the volume of wastewater disposal by about 7,000 barrels a day.