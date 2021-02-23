Westlake Chemical Partners: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $15 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share.

The ethylene producer posted revenue of $245.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.2 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $966.7 million.

Westlake Chemical Partners shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 3% in the last 12 months.